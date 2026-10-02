Bulgaria's new interim coach Atanas Ribarski has a curious episode outside the football field. In 2012, when he was 26 or 27 years old, he starred in the music video for the song "The Crazy One Came" by Preslava.

In the plot, Ribarski plays a muscular macho man who finds himself in a love triangle with the singer and another woman. The story goes through dramatic twists, including murder, arrest and cigarette scenes.

The video again attracted attention after Ribarski was appointed head of the men's national team. The video already has about 10 million views, and interest in it has increased after the news that the specialist will lead Bulgaria in the upcoming two matches.

Ribarski takes over Bulgaria temporarily

„Come on, brother Nasko, we want to score against Iceland like against Preslava!“, reads one of the comments under the post.

Atanas Ribarski was appointed interim coach after the resignations of Alexander Dimitrov and his coaching staff. He will lead the national team in the matches against Iceland on October 3 and Luxembourg on October 6.

Prior to his appointment, Ribarski was in charge of the national team under 19. For him, this is his first opportunity to lead the men's national team, and the two October matches will be his first official matches as the head coach of the representative team.

Source: marica.bg