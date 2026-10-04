Dwayne Johnson Loses 22 Kilos and Will Become a Country Singer

Dwayne Johnson – The Rock has lost 22 kilos for his role in a film directed by Benny Safdie and is simultaneously exploring the possibility of starting a more serious music career. The actor has reached a weight of 106 kilos after a year of training and a changed diet.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Johnson says that he wants to focus on “old-fashioned soul“ with “a certain country flavor“. Among the artists who inspire him are Sam Cooke, Elvis, George Jones, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. “Music has always been a real pillar of support for me, especially traditional country music“, he says.

A song for his three daughters

His latest musical release is the song Your Dad, co-written with Ayam Tongi, winner of the 2023 American edition of American Idol. The track is part of the companion album to the live-action version of “Moana Brave“ and is dedicated to Johnson's three daughters.

“It's just from me to them“, the actor says of the song, which he says is not related to sales, revenue or streaming expectations. Johnson has previously voiced his voice as Maui in the animated film, where he performed You're Welcome.

He lost weight for a new role

The change in his physical form is related to working on the Benny Safdie film. Johnson says he trains his legs twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On such training days, he takes in about 450 grams of carbohydrates, and the rest of the week he maintains between 250 and 300 grams.

“I wanted to approach weight loss strategically and wisely“, he explains. According to him, his strength and endurance have been preserved, and the new weight allows him to feel good during training.

From wrestling and cinema to music

Dwayne Johnson was born on May 2, 1972 in California. He is a third-generation professional wrestler and has become a ten-time world champion. As an actor, he established himself with roles in “The Scorpion King“, the “Fast and Furious“ series and the “Jumanji“ films.

However, music has been present in his life since his teenage years. At the age of 15, he moved to Nashville, and according to him, it was Willie Nelson who gave him his first guitar. His next big screen appearance was in the third installment of “Jumanji“, while working with Safdie on the surreal fantasy Lizard Music.

However, the beginning of his musical career was not welcomed unanimously even at home. His eight-year-old daughter Tiana told him that he could not sing and did not believe that the voice of Maui was his.

Source: Rolling Stone