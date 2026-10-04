Years ago, Asdis Ran made the nickname “Ice Queen“ her trademark. Now she is giving way to her daughter Victoria, who at 19 is already taking her first serious steps in fashion. The two stood together on the cover, and Asdis described the moment as a passing of the baton.

“Now it is time to pass the baton to my little copy, who has somehow grown to almost 180 cm tall“, says Asdis Ran. She is a mother of three – sons Hector and Robert and daughter Victoria.

Виктория вече има първи ангажименти

Младата моделка вече е забелязана от големи исландски и международни марки. Тя е участвала и в модни ревюта, а общата корица с майка ѝ се превръща в един от най-видимите моменти в началото на кариерата ѝ.

“I had my children very young. And today I had the opportunity to shoot a cover with the future supermodel - my daughter Victoria Ran“, says Asdis. Then she adds: “I have a feeling that this might be one of my last covers, but that's completely normal. I've had more than enough of them over the years. It's your turn, Victoria“.

A photographer who has worked with Victoria also speaks highly of her. “It was a pleasure working with Victoria. She's so down to earth, funny and truly as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside,“ he says.

Fashion goes hand in hand with her personal life

Victoria is in a relationship with Polish MMA fighter Norbert Szymczyk, who lives in Iceland. The two were on vacation together on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast in the summer, and Asdis was with them.

The mother supports her daughter's relationship and attends Shimchik's competitions. Thus, the new stage in Victoria's life is developing simultaneously in front of the fashion cameras and at the sports ring.

Asdis Ran herself celebrated her 47th birthday with a review of her path so far. “I have experienced many lives in one - motherhood, love, broken hearts, successes, mistakes, dizzying adventures, great risks and more than one or two transformations“, she says. And she sends a short message to her daughter: “It's your turn, Victoria“.

Source: Hotarena.net