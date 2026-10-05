The son of Deyan Donkov and Anastasia Ingilizova is now a student at the National Academy of Dramatic Arts and Sciences. Deyan Jr. has followed in the footsteps of his parents, who are among the well-known names in Bulgarian theater.

The news was announced by his mother on social networks with an emotional message: „The dream has come true! Follow it with joy, courage and intelligence!“

Anastasia Ingilizova completes her wish with an appeal to the young actors: „Do what you have to, and let it happen, whatever you want.“ She thanks for the trust, the laughter and the tears along the way, concluding with the words: „We are here for you!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasiq Ingilizova (@anastasiqingilizova)



Театърът остава общата им връзка

Деян Донков и Анастасия Ингилизова отдавна не са двойка, но са запазили близките си отношения. Освен общото си минало, двамата продължават да бъдат свързани от любовта към театъра и грижата за сина си.

С приемането си в НАТФИЗ Деян-младши прави първата си голяма крачка към професионалната сцена, следвайки семейната традиция.

Източник: hotnews.bg