How to reduce stink bugs at home with soapy water

With the onset of autumn cold weather, stink bugs begin to look for warm, dry and protected places. Thus, homes become a preferred refuge for insects during the winter months. A few easy measures can limit their penetration and help in their safe removal.

The first step is to seal the cracks

Windows, doors and places around passing pipes or cables should be carefully checked. Small cracks can be sealed with silicone sealant, and worn seals should be replaced. This limits the main entry points into the home.

As an additional measure, a solution diluted in water with a few drops of peppermint or clove essential oil can be used. It is sprayed around window sills, frames and mosquito nets. The scent barrier gives the best result when combined with good mechanical insulation of windows and doors.

Lighting also matters

Bright outdoor light attracts stink bugs to windows and entrances. Replacing strong light bulbs with weaker ones or with lighting with yellow light can reduce the number of insects around external doors.

In houses, it is important to regularly clean up fallen leaves and rotting fruit. Vegetation with a lot of sap or nectar should not be maintained directly next to the facade. Clean yard and inter-block spaces also limit the conditions that attract insects.

How to remove them from rooms

Crushing a stink bug with your hand, towel or shoe can lead to the release of a strong and difficult-to-remove unpleasant odor. It is more appropriate to collect the insect with a vacuum cleaner or carefully catch it with a cup and take it outside.

For those that have already penetrated the rooms, a simple trap can also be used. A lamp placed over a shallow container of soapy water attracts the insects and traps them.

Source: plovdiv24.bg