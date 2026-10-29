Who has a name day today, October 29, 2024. Congratulations!

The Orthodox Church honors Saint Anastasia the Roman today, writes BLITZ. She lost her parents when she was 3 years old and was raised by an old wise woman named Sophia, known for her high piety. When Anastasia was 20 years old, she made a strong impression with her wonderful beauty.



Many noble Roman citizens wanted her as a wife, but she rejected their proposals. She decided to devote herself completely to God. At the same time, the emperor Decius began a cruel persecution of the Christians. On his order, the beautiful Anastasia was also tortured. A Christian named Cyril twice gave water to the exhausted martyr, for which he was punished by death.



The mutilated body of the holy virgin was beheaded and thrown outside the city. An angel appeared to Sofia and told her about what had happened.



She went to the place where the martyr's body was laid. But the aged Sofia did not have the strength to bury Anastasia's body and cried over it. Two Christians helped her and reverently buried the body of the holy Anastasia Rimlyanka.



On October 29, name day is celebrated by everyone who bears the name Anastasia.