Heidi Klum promises a bloody Halloween in 2026.

After the giant worm and Medusa, Heidi Klum is once again preparing a costume that should turn her Halloween appearance into a spectacle. The model is keeping her image for 2026 a secret, but she has already given a clear enough hint: the costume will be “very, very bloody“.

“My Halloween costume is already being made,“ Klum tells Bustle. According to her, the project is so complex that in the first week its creator admitted that he didn't know if he would be able to do it. The special effects designer is Mike Marino, with whom Klum has worked on previous large-scale incarnations.

The look remains a secret

In September, Klum added another brief hint in an interview with Parade: “It's bloody“. She did not reveal whether it was a specific monster, character or a completely new idea. The only thing confirmed is that the costume has been in preparation for months and will rely on complex makeup and special effects.

Klum's annual party takes place in New York on October 31 and began in 2000. The exceptions are 2020 and 2021, when the event did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are required to wear costumes, and the hostess's appearance is traditionally the highlight of the evening.

From Worm to Medusa

Klum has turned her Halloween costumes into an annual tradition that often requires more than just makeup and clothing. In 2022, she appeared as a giant worm, placed in a long organic shape and dragged on a fishing hook. The image quickly became an internet sensation.

In 2025, the model chose Medusa. She wore green scales, a long snake tail, and mechanical snakes instead of hair, and the costume took about 10 hours to prepare. Her husband Tom Kaulitz was dressed as a man turned to stone.

Klum's other memorable looks include an alien, a peacock, Fiona from “Shrek“, Jessica Rabbit, and a werewolf from the “Thriller“ music video. In 2023, she used acrobats from “Cirque du Soleil“ to build a peacock costume, and in 2024, she and Kaulitz appeared as characters from “The Extra-Terrestrial“.

A limited-edition collectible blood bag shaped like a medical bag was also created for this year's Halloween theme. However, the costume itself will remain hidden until Klum appears at the party. She has said that she starts thinking about her next incarnation immediately after each celebration ends.

Sources: parade.com, bustle.com, apnews.com