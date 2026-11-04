Ronald Reagan: the actor with jelly beans in the White House

On the day Ronald Reagan wins the presidential election in 1980, America chooses not simply a former governor of California, but a man who has spent decades in front of a microphone, a camera and an audience. On November 4, he defeats President Jimmy Carter with 51% of the popular vote, wins 44 states and secures 489 votes in the Electoral College, compared with Carter’s 49. Thus, 69-year-old Reagan becomes the 40th president of the United States.

The actor who memorized the first line

Before entering politics, Reagan was a radio sports commentator, and in 1937 he began working in Hollywood. Between 1937 and 1964, he appeared in 53 films. He did not become the biggest star of his era, but he developed a skill that would later prove decisive in politics: speaking in a way that made the text sound like a conversation.

According to the Miller Center, Reagan prepared the first line of the radio advertisement. Once he delivered it convincingly, the rest of the text sounded more natural. In films, he was also valued for quickly memorizing his lines and rarely being late for shoots. He described himself ironically as “Errol Flynn in B movies.”

His most famous role was George Gipp in “Knute Rockne – All American” from 1940. That is where the nickname “The Gipper” came from, which journalists later used during his presidential campaigns as well. In “Kings Row,” his character wakes up after an amputation and asks: “Where are my legs?” The line became so recognizable that Reagan used it as the title of his autobiography.

Among the unusual details from his film years was the fact that he did not need makeup. Reagan himself explained to journalists: “That’s why I didn’t have to wear makeup when I appeared in films.” During the filming of a movie, an injury caused by a gunshot near his head damaged the hearing in his right ear.

Jelly beans and political jokes

Reagan’s most famous personal habit began as an attempt to quit smoking. He replaced cigarettes with jelly beans, and the habit followed him into politics. In the White House, jars of candy were present at meetings with cabinet members, staff and foreign leaders. For his inauguration in January 1981, Reagan ordered three and a half tons in red, white and blue.

“You can tell a lot about a person’s character by whether they choose their jelly beans by color or simply grab a handful.”

Reagan was also known for using humor as a conversational tool. Interviews with his associates, preserved by the Miller Center, describe him as shy and reserved in personal meetings, especially when the conversation was not focused on a specific policy. At such moments, he would often tell a joke or a short story to break the tension.

This combination of a radio voice, acting technique, ready-made lines and self-irony helped Reagan build the image of the “Great Communicator.” His political style did not erase the actor within him. On the contrary – it turned his stage discipline, his habit of telling stories and his ability to appear calm before an audience into part of his presidential identity.

Sources: history.com, cbsnews.com, washingtonpost.com