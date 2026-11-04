Zoran Mamdani: The Story of the Family Behind New York’s Mayor

When New York elects Zoran Mamdani as its mayor on November 4, 2025, the city sets several historic records at once. He becomes the first Muslim, the first South Asian and the first person born in Africa to hold the office. On January 1, 2026, Mamdani is sworn in as the city’s 112th mayor.

Behind his political career lies a family history that began far from New York. Mamdani was born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda, to political scientist Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair. He is their only child.

A Love Story That Began in Uganda

Mira Nair met Mahmood Mamdani in 1989 while researching her future film “Mississippi Masala” in Uganda. Released in 1991 and starring Denzel Washington and Sarita Choudhury, the film tells the story of a relationship between an Indian woman from Uganda and an African American man.

In the filmmaker’s personal life, the plot proved unusually close to the environment she was exploring for the film. She and Mahmood Mamdani married in 1991 – the same year their son was born and the film reached audiences.

Nair was born in India and grew up in a family of Punjabi origin. She is one of the most recognizable Indian filmmakers in international cinema, and her best-known films include “Salaam Bombay!”, “Monsoon Wedding”, “The Namesake” and “Queen of Katwe”.

Indian Roots in East Africa

The mayor’s father is a political scientist and a professor at Columbia University. He is a Muslim of Gujarati descent, and his family is part of the Indian diaspora in East Africa.

“A very small group came before 1972, and my family was among them,” Mamdani told Bon Appétit, speaking about Indians in Uganda. In 1972, dictator Idi Amin expelled much of the country’s Asian population, but Mamdani’s family belonged to the older communities that had settled in the region.

This history explains why Mamdani describes himself as Ugandan, Indian and American at the same time. His childhood also took him through several countries. When he was five, the family moved to Cape Town, South Africa, and two years later – to New York.

From Family History to the Mayor’s Office

Mamdani became an American citizen in 2018. Before taking charge of New York, he represented the 36th district in the New York State Assembly and built his political profile around affordable housing, the cost of living and support for working residents.

His election turns his personal biography into part of the city’s history. It brings together a Muslim family from the Indian diaspora, Indian cinema with an international audience, academia and a migration journey from Kampala through Cape Town to New York.

Sources: apnews.com, sfchronicle.com, bonappetit.com