How the Obama Family Lives Today

On November 4, 2008, Barack Obama won the U.S. presidential election and became the first African American elected president. The victory took him to the White House for two terms, but today the Obama family lives far removed from the rhythm of the presidency. Barack and Michelle Obama remain public figures, while their daughters, Malia and Sasha, are now grown women pursuing their own professional paths.

The family’s biggest gathering in 2026 took place in Chicago. On June 18, Barack and Michelle Obama appeared alongside their two daughters at the opening of the “Obama” presidential center on the city’s South Side. The ceremony brought together former presidents, artists and public figures, while the center opened its doors to visitors on June 19. The project combines a museum, an educational space and community initiatives, and is connected to the history of Chicago, where Barack Obama began his political career.

Barack Obama Remains Active Outside Politics

After leaving the presidency, Obama devoted a significant part of his time to the Obama Foundation and the construction of the center. In 2026, he added a new podcast to his public engagements. “A Great Book with Barack Obama” began airing in September and focuses on books that have left a mark on the lives of his guests. The project was created in partnership with Audible and Higher Ground – the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018.

Obama also continues to speak on issues such as democracy, civic participation and public responsibility. At the opening of the center, he described the institution as a place that should remind people what Americans can achieve when they take part in public life.

Michelle Obama Chooses Conversations and Education

Michelle Obama is developing her own line of work through books, public conversations and media projects. She hosts the video podcast “IMO” with her brother, Craig Robinson. In it, the two discuss relationships, family, work and everyday dilemmas with guest speakers. The show is produced by Higher Ground and continues to release new episodes in 2026.

Among her civic commitments is the Girls Opportunity Alliance – an initiative that supports girls’ education and development. In this way, her life after the White House remains connected to issues she championed as first lady – education, a healthy lifestyle and opportunities for young people.

The Daughters Are Now Out of the Presidential Shadow

Malia, born in 1998, graduated from Harvard University in 2021 and chose to work behind the camera. She is involved in screenwriting and directing, gradually building a name for herself outside the presidential family.

Sasha, born in 2001, keeps a greater distance from the public eye. Unlike during the years in the White House, when the two sisters were constantly followed by the media, relatively little is known today about their professional and personal lives. Their appearance alongside their parents in Chicago showed that the family remains close, but prefers to share only selected moments.

During the ceremony, Michelle Obama addressed her daughters, saying: “Malia and Sasha, who will always be my babies.” The remark highlighted the changes within the family – the girls who entered the White House as children are now independent adults, while their parents continue to build their own lives after the presidency.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, axios.com