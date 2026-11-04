Police discover child abuse material among Thomas Markle’s belongings

The Philippine National Police said that an initial analysis of digital devices linked to Thomas Markle had uncovered files classified as child sexual abuse or exploitation material. However, no formal complaint has yet been filed against Meghan Markle’s father, and the investigation is not over.

The inquiry is being conducted in the city of Cebu, where Markle lived. The devices were handed over to the authorities by his son, Thomas Markle Jr. Following the issuance of a court order, police began a digital forensic examination of nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, a camera and one additional non-digital device.

Police Major General Wilson Asueta said that the preliminary analysis had revealed images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts. According to him, the individuals shown do not appear to be Filipino, and include people with Asian and Caucasian features.

Asueta clarified that the experts had not yet prepared a final report. It has also not been established whether Thomas Markle appears in any of the recordings. Police are additionally checking whether the devices actually belonged to him and how they came into the authorities’ possession.

„If there is evidence, we will file a case,“ Wilson Asueta said.

The investigation is being conducted by a joint team involving the units for the protection of women and children, criminal investigations, cybercrime, intelligence and the regional police in Central Visayas. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation and other US agencies are also coordinating their actions with the Philippine authorities.

The Philippine police said they would take action under the laws on the online sexual exploitation of children and child sexual abuse material only if the evidence supports criminal prosecution. As of the briefing on 3 November, no complaint had been filed against Markle.

Thomas Markle himself denies the allegations. He describes them as „sick lies“ and claims that he was framed. Police have also not confirmed other claims concerning material found in a storage facility in Mexico.

The next stage is to complete the digital forensic examination, establish the origin and ownership of the devices, and verify the identities of the individuals in the files. Only then will the authorities decide whether there is sufficient evidence for formal charges.