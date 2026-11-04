Joseph McCarthy and the Fear of Communism That Gave Birth to Ghosts

On March 29, 1950, a cartoon in the “Washington Post” showed the Republican elephant trying to climb onto an unstable pile of tar barrels. The top one was labeled with a single word: “McCarthyism.” Its author, Herbert Block, known as Herblock, did not know that he had created a term that would outlive the man whose name it bore.

Joseph Raymond McCarthy was born on November 14, 1908, in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. In 1947, he became a senator from the state, but his first years in Washington did not turn him into a national figure. That changed on February 9, 1950, when, in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, he claimed that he had a list of 205 Communists working in the State Department.

McCarthy did not make the list public, and the number of names he claimed to have changed in his subsequent statements. Nevertheless, the accusation emerged at a political moment marked by the Cold War, the Communist victory in China, and the war in Korea. Fear of Soviet influence already existed, and anti-Communist investigations in the United States had begun before the senator’s rise. McCarthy, however, succeeded in turning them into a personal political campaign.

When Suspicion Turns into a Verdict

McCarthyism does not simply mean opposition to communism. Gradually, the word came to describe public accusations of disloyalty or subversive activity made without sufficient evidence, as well as pressure on those accused to identify other supposed “enemies.”

After the Republicans took control of the White House and Congress in 1953, McCarthy chaired the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Between 1953 and 1954, it held 169 hearings on espionage and subversive activity. Government officials, military personnel, and people whose professional or personal contacts were portrayed as evidence of disloyalty came under suspicion.

The historical peculiarity is that McCarthy himself did not create all of these practices. He became their most recognizable face, and his name turned into a label for a political campaign in which accusation often preceded evidence.

The Televised Hearings and the End of His Influence

In the spring and summer of 1954, the conflict between McCarthy and the U.S. Army was televised. The cameras showed not only the accusations, but also the way the senator questioned witnesses and clashed with his opponents.

On June 9, Army attorney Joseph Welch told him:

“Have you no sense of decency, sir?”

The remark became a symbol of the public backlash against McCarthy. In December of the same year, the Senate censured him by a vote of 67 to 22. The resolution described his conduct as “contrary to senatorial traditions.”

The censure did not remove him from the Senate, but it stripped him of his political power. Joseph McCarthy died on May 2, 1957, at the age of 48. His name remains not as a synonym for a proven spy network, but as a warning of how fear, unverified claims, and institutional power can combine into political persecution.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, history.com, pbs.org