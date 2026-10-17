Nessebar entered the top 20 European destinations for longevity

Longevity has been one of the most discussed topics in recent years, and science is constantly looking for ways to help us live longer and healthier. Although we often think that our lifestyle today is fundamentally different from that of previous generations, some places around the world continue to be distinguished by a large number of long-livers.

Among the most famous examples are the so-called blue zones. In Europe, these include the Italian island of Sardinia and the Greek island of Ikaria. However, there are other destinations on the continent where daily movement, quality food and a relaxed pace of life are part of the local culture.

A new ranking by CV Villas ranks 20 European places that offer conditions associated with longevity. Among the criteria are the possibilities for walking, the pace of life, weekly opening hours, the number of restaurants with vegan menus and wineries per population. The social environment is also taken into account through the number of cafes and churches.

“These destinations offer everything that a full and relaxing vacation should include“, the agency points out. According to it, these places can serve as an example of a lifestyle that is often missing in hectic everyday life. Visiting them gives tourists the opportunity to get up close and personal with local customs and implement some of them in their own lives.

Top 20 European Longevity Destinations

Valletta, Malta

Paxos, Greece

Saint-Tropez, France

Eger, Hungary

Mdina, Malta

Ibiza, Spain

Taormina, Italy

Lefkada, Greece

Budva, Montenegro

Dingal, Ireland

Nessebar, Bulgaria

Bad Ischel, Austria

Piran, Slovenia

Ålesund, Norway

St Julians, Malta

Gozo, Malta

Ksamil, Albania

Levoča, Slovakia

Bordeaux, France

Novi Sad, Serbia

Malta stands out with four representatives - more than any other country on the list. The capital Valletta takes first place thanks to convenient pedestrian conditions and a variety of establishments that create opportunities for socializing. According to the ranking, these features encourage daily physical activity and a balanced rhythm of life.

The Greek island of Paxos is second. It is characterized by close relationships between locals, a close-knit community and a relaxed daily life. Strolling through the streets and alleys, combined with natural beauty, allows visitors to slow down and immerse themselves in the local way of life.

Third place goes to the French city of Saint-Tropez, known for its specific rhythm of life. The fourth position is for the Hungarian Eger - a city convenient for exploring on foot, in which wine plays an important social role. Locals often gather in the evening for a glass of the famous "Bull's Blood" wine, notes Euronews.

Nessebar - the Bulgarian representative

Nessebar deserves special attention, which occupies 11th place. During the summer months, the streets of the Black Sea city are filled with tourists from all over the world. In addition to the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, the place can attract visitors with the opportunity to get to know the daily life of local residents.

In recent years, Nessebar has attracted more and more people who choose to settle there permanently, and not just stay seasonally. The ranking places the city among European destinations that can inspire visitors to adopt a more active, relaxed and socially engaged lifestyle.

It is important to note that the ranking evaluates factors associated with well-being and longevity, and does not prove that visiting these places in itself leads to a longer life.

Source: Lifestyle.bg.