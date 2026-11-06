Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s Son Lands His First Leading Film Role

Levon Hawke will take on his first leading role in a feature film. The son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman will star alongside Anthony Hopkins in the independent drama “Twenty-Seven,” which is already filming in Los Angeles. The news was reported by Variety, and the details were also confirmed by People.

Hawke will play a 27-year-old aspiring screenwriter trying to find his place in Hollywood. The story follows his relationships, the challenges of breaking into the film industry and his life with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Anthony Hopkins Is His Friend and Mentor

Anthony Hopkins will portray an 80-year-old former television actor who later becomes a theater teacher. His character is a friend and mentor to the young screenwriter, but also lives with Parkinson’s disease. In this way, the film centers on the relationship between two people from different generations who are facing personal and professional limitations.

Guggory Caruso is the project’s writer and director. He wrote the older character’s role hoping it would be taken on by an actor of Hopkins’ stature. “I never imagined that it would actually be Anthony Hopkins,” Caruso told Variety. According to him, the film is about the uncertainty of growing up and the people who help others find their way.

Levon Hawke’s First Major Step

So far, Levon Hawke has gained experience in smaller roles. He made his screen debut in the series “The Crowded Room” in 2023, and then appeared in Zoe Kravitz’s films “Blink Twice” and “The Thicket.” He later appeared in “Marty Supreme” alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Acting is not his only pursuit. In 2024, Hawke made his directorial debut with the play “Shooting Day,” which he wrote himself. The production tells the story of five roommates and their complicated relationships, identities and friendship.

“Twenty-Seven” is being produced by Bristol Pictures, with David Wharton Brooks and Dustin Cook serving as producers. The production is currently filming, with no release date announced. For Hawke, the film is his first opportunity to carry the main dramatic weight of a feature production, while working alongside two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins.

Sources: people.com, variety.com