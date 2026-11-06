The Voice That Turns Arenas into Ritual: Florence + The Machine with a New Live Album

Florence Welch has never been one of those artists who simply walk onto the stage and perform their songs. Her concerts are a blend of theater, rock music and an almost ritualistic experience in which thousands of strangers sing, dance and share the emotions together. This very energy lies at the heart of “Everybody Scream Tour Live” — the new concert album by Florence + The Machine, released today, November 6. The release features 22 performances from the tour of the same name in 2026, with the concert version of “Which Witch” presented as its first highlight.

Following sold-out concerts in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, Florence + The Machine bring the atmosphere of the tour to a recording that traces the different periods of the band’s career. From the early “Dog Days Are Over” and “Cosmic Love” to “Shake It Out,” “King” and the newest compositions from “Everybody Scream,” the album shows how Florence Welch’s music has evolved over the years without losing its powerful emotional impact.

The tour, which began in February 2026, has become one of the year’s most talked-about concert events. In the United States, the band sold out New York’s Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, as well as two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Rather than relying on spectacular visual effects, the production places Florence’s voice, the musicians and four dancers called the Witch Choir at its center. Their choreography transforms the stage into a space inspired by ancient rituals, folkloric symbols and mystical imagery.

The audience is also an integral part of the spectacle. During concerts, Welch often comes down among the fans, sings right beside them and invites them to join in the performances. In its review of the Chicago concert, the Chicago Sun-Times described the experience as one of the year’s most cathartic musical events. NME, for its part, highlighted the tour’s unusual intimacy, in which raw human emotion remains more important than the stage spectacle.

This is the band’s first live album to document an entire tour, although Florence + The Machine already have several notable concert releases. Among them is “Symphony of Lungs — BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall” from 2025, in which songs from the debut album “Lungs” are presented with orchestral arrangements. The new project, however, captures an entirely different side of the band — the dynamism of the big stages, the spontaneity of the performances and the immediate connection with thousands of fans.