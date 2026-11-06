MONA makes a personal confession to Aleksandra Sarchadjieva

Singer MONA will make a personal confession to Aleksandra Sarchadjieva in the upcoming episode of „Life as It Really Happened“. The conversation will air on November 7 at 4:00 p.m. on bTV.

The performer will talk about the most difficult period in her life, when she thought she might not survive. However, the thought of the pain she would cause her loved ones helps her find the way and the strength to overcome this state.

The album „Alive“ was born out of a difficult period

What she went through lies at the heart of MONA’s debut album „Alive“. The singer will also speak about the critical way in which she views the project, as well as about her family. She will talk about her younger brother and sister and her close relationship with her grandmother.

Part of her stage image is also connected to her family. MONA’s father creates the outfits she wears in her videos and during her performances.

Music, folklore and Generation Z

In her conversation with Aleks Sarchadjieva, the singer will also reveal whether she has someone by her side. She will also present her main musical goal – to usher in a new wave that will “translate” Bulgarian folklore into a language understandable to Generation Z.

MONA attracted attention with her modern take on Bulgarian folklore, while her debut album „Alive“ is connected to her personal journey through the difficult period.

In the same edition of „Life as It Really Happened“, viewers will follow Filip’s story in the „My New Self“ segment. In „Top 10“, Filip Bukov will reveal the secrets behind the impeccable appearance of Bulgarian VIP personalities.

Sources: ladyzone.bg, btv.bg