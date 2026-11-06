Scorpions announce European tour for 2027

Scorpions have announced a European tour for 2027 under the slogan “Love, Peace & Rock ’N’ Roll”. The European leg includes 24 concerts in the UK and continental Europe, beginning on 29 April at the “Palau Sant Jordi” in Barcelona and concluding on 18 July at the “Unipol Arena” in Milan.

“In 2027, we’re hitting the road with the Love, Peace & Rock ’N’ Roll tour and will be travelling across Europe throughout the summer,” Scorpions said when announcing the concerts.

Four concerts in Germany

Following the four dates in Spain, the band will return to Germany for concerts in Stuttgart on 12 May, Dortmund on 15 May, Frankfurt on 19 May and Munich on 22 May. In June, the route continues through Kraków, Vilnius, Prague, Zagreb, Vienna, Zurich, Rotterdam, Rättvik and Oslo.

On 30 June, Scorpions will play at the “3Arena” in Dublin. The UK concerts will follow – on 3 July in Glasgow, on 6 July at London’s “O2 Arena” and on 9 July at “Co-op Live” in Manchester. In London, the Swedish rock band Europe will be special guests.

Tickets and the rest of the itinerary

Ticket sales to the general public begin on 6 November. Presale access for members of the Scorpions fan community began two days earlier.

After the UK concerts, the band will have two performances in France – in Paris on 12 July and in Nîmes on 15 July, before concluding the European tour in Milan. Three dates in Mexico were later announced as well – in Zapopan, Mexico City and Monterrey, along with eight concerts in Las Vegas.

The European concerts will take place after the planned premiere of the film “Wind of Change”, which is dedicated to the history of Scorpions. The film is due to be released in German cinemas on 28 January 2027, with its international release scheduled for March.

Sources: loudersound.com, hellorayo.co.uk