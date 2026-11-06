Did the New James Bond Give Himself Away After a Few Drinks?

Josh O’Connor may be the actor chosen for the role of the next James Bond, but for now this remains an unconfirmed claim. An actor from the stage production „Golden Boy“ has said that O’Connor personally admitted to him that he had got the role.

The story was told to the British tabloid „The Sun“ by an anonymous source, who claims to have met the „Golden Boy“ actor at The French House pub in London. According to the account, the conversation began by chance after the two were recognised by patrons.

„Suddenly, after a few pints of beer, he blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond,“ the source claims.

According to the source, the person he was speaking to was „categorical“ that 36-year-old O’Connor would take on the role. He also claimed that the actor had confided the news to him at a party celebrating the end of the production „Golden Boy“, after the show ended on Halloween.

The claim has been confirmed neither by O’Connor nor by Amazon MGM Studios and EON Productions. At present, there has been no official announcement about who will succeed Daniel Craig.

In an interview with the BBC, Josh O’Connor himself commented on the speculation surrounding his name without confirming that he had got the role. He said he was „very flattered“ to be among the actors being discussed for the part of the British secret agent.

„This is an extraordinarily strange moment where I have to pinch myself. Even just being mentioned in one sentence with this role and being considered for it is extraordinary,“ the actor said.

O’Connor added that he could not say more because he was afraid that he „had nothing to add“ beyond that. Earlier, Variety and „The Independent“ also named him among the actors in the running for the role, reporting that casting was ongoing.

Other names mentioned include Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner. According to available information, screen tests are being conducted, but none of the actors has been officially announced as the new Bond.

The next film in the franchise is unofficially known as „Bond 26“. The production will be developed by Amazon MGM Studios and is expected to be released in 2028, although there is no exact release date.

Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after „No Time to Die“ in 2021. O’Connor became widely known for his portrayal of the young King Charles III in the series „The Crown“, for which he won an „Emmy“ Award in 2021. His most recent major film role was that of Dr Daniel Kellner in the science-fiction thriller „The Day of Truth“.