Prince Harry secretly travels to New York

Prince Harry made a brief unannounced visit to New York just days after moving into a new home in the United Kingdom with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children. The Duke of Sussex was spotted on Monday, November 2, at the luxury Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan.

According to People, Harry spoke with another person in the Gold Room—a historic hall with gilded décor located in part of the Villard Mansion estate. The prince’s representative confirmed to the publication that he was in New York on business.

“The Duke held a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships. Further details will be announced in due course,” the representative said.

The visit was brief. By Wednesday, November 4, Harry was already back in London, where he delivered a speech at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards. As a result, the trip to the United States did not appear on his previously announced public schedule.

The visit to New York came shortly after a change in Harry and Meghan’s family life. The couple recently moved into a property on the estate of a friend in the Cotswolds, after returning to live in the United Kingdom in August.

The family was initially accommodated in the businessman’s main house, but later moved into a separate property on the estate. Harry and Meghan are joined by their two children—the 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry grew closer to his host through their shared support for charitable initiatives connected with military personnel. The new home is in an area that has become a center of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family life in recent months.

Harry’s representative did not say who the meetings in New York were with, or what specific projects or partnerships were discussed. It was also not announced whether the talks were related to media productions, charitable initiatives or other business ventures.