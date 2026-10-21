"Euphoria" Star Hunter Shaffer Undergoes Final Sex Reassignment Surgery

Transgender actress Hunter Shaffer, best known for her role as Jules on the series “Euphoria“, has revealed that she underwent gender-confirming genital surgery in December 2025. The 27-year-old actress and model shared the news in an interview, saying she was extremely happy with the results.

“I just had surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much“, Shaffer commented. She added categorically: “I am a woman. I'm a girl“.

The period after the intervention in early 2026 was difficult. Hunter Shaffer spent a long time in recuperation in a specially rented large apartment, where her family and friends visited her.

The restrictions during recovery were so strict that her daily movement was measured in steps. “I think my limit was 150 steps a day, which is nothing,”, the actress said.

Over the years, Shaffer has spoken about her desire for her professional work to be evaluated on its own merits, and not solely through her personal journey and gender identity. She has rejected numerous offers for transgender heroine roles so as not to be limited to one type of character.

After the success of “Euphoria“, where she played Jules, the actress continued with new film and television projects. Among them is the science fiction series “Blade Runner 2099“.