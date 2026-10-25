Medi: The rejection in "The Voice of Bulgaria" crushed me

Medi talked about the most painful rejection in his musical journey during the final selection in "The Voice of Bulgaria". The singer admitted that when he was told "no" in the show, he experienced the moment hard, but it was this experience that made him move forward.

“The fact that they told me "no" was crushing for me“, said Medi and urged the participants on his team not to give up. His message came at a time when the mentors had to make their final choices before the vocal duels, explains woman.bg.

Among the performers who caught the attention of the mentors was 18-year-old Emilio Filipov from the village of Kirchevo. The young folk singer performed the song “Zoro“ and impressed Medi, Maria Ilieva, Dara and Ivan Lechev with a deep voice, which according to Medi sounded like that of a much older person.

Emilio said that Medi is his idol. The two hugged, and the performance became one of the emotional moments in the selection.