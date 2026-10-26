Heidi Klum shows off creepy detail from her Halloween 2026 costume

Heidi Klum has once again left fans guessing about what transformation she's preparing for Halloween. The model posted a close-up of intricate prosthetics that resemble organic and body shapes, without revealing what the entire costume will look like. She captioned the photo: “What's my costume?“

The post came a week before Klum's traditional party in New York, which will take place on October 31. In a separate video, she showed herself browsing fabrics in a store, suggesting that preparations for the large-scale vision are ongoing.

Клум обещава „много кървав“ образ

Точният персонаж остава неизвестен, но Клум вече даде насока към темата. В интервю за PEOPLE тя определи тазгодишния костюм като „много кървав“ и каза, че ще „върви много добре с червено вино“. Това е единственото конкретно описание, което моделът е дала преди премиерата на визията.

The photo has sparked speculation about the unusual shapes and colors of the prosthetics. Some observers have compared them to human organs, while others have seen marine or coral-like elements in them. However, Klum has not confirmed any of these versions.

A tradition that began in 2000.

Heidi Klum threw her first Halloween party in 2000 and over the years has made her own appearance the main attraction of the event. Among the most memorable images are a giant worm, Princess Fiona, a corpse and a cloned version of Klum herself.

In 2025, she appeared as Medusa with a body covered in green scales, a long tail and moving snakes instead of hair. Her husband Tom Kaulitz completed the scene as a Greek soldier turned to stone.

Klum has said she's looking for looks that people don't usually choose for Halloween. What her new character will be will be revealed on October 31st when she hits the red carpet at her annual party.

Sources: people.com, eonline.com