Suzan found love after "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise"

Suzan Gerasimova found love after participating in the second season of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“. The former participant says that her biggest love disappointment was related to the decision to go and live in another country for a man. She also defines this as the biggest sacrifice she has made in the name of a relationship.

Suzan is 22 years old and is developing as a yoga instructor. At the age of 19, she left Bulgaria and began to build her life on her own abroad. Before entering the reality show format, she went through a difficult relationship that changed her ideas about love and the treatment she deserves.

What she looks for in a relationship

The first thing Suzanne notices in a man is height. However, for her, the external impression is not enough. She is looking for a partner who makes her feel unique and shows her feelings through small gestures.

“Polygamy is definitely not for me“, Suzanne says.

In the show, she shares that in her previous relationship she made an effort to make the relationship work, worked side by side with her partner and took care of the home. However, he compared her to other women, and Suzanne began to look for the blame in herself.

Why did she leave “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“

Suzanne did not receive a rose and was eliminated at the rose ceremony. In a conversation with Lora Dobreva, she said that she had been waiting for this moment because she had not been able to find a potential partner.

“I was already expecting to leave, because I had not been able to find a potential partner“, she shared.

After the end of her participation, Suzanne continues to maintain contact with some of the girls on the show. She talks to Pamela and Galena from time to time.

When asked which couples have a chance of staying together beyond “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“, Suzan points to Ivka Beibe and Vladi, as well as Taisiya and Saleh.

First job and first money earned

Suzan's first job was at her mother's clothing store. The first big amount she earned, she used for her driver's license.

Source: ladyzone.bg