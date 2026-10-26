Maria Ilieva called her son Alexander for help on "The Voice of Bulgaria"

Eight-year-old Alexander became Maria Ilieva's unexpected trump card at a crucial moment in the dark castings on "The Voice of Bulgaria". The singer's son appeared to convince Dobromira to choose her team.

The task turned out to be more complicated because the boy had to side with his mother, despite his friendship with Dara. Alexander and the singer have known each other for years, and he has been giving her roses since he was three years old.

After a brief hesitation, Alexander supported Maria Ilieva and delivered a speech in favor of her team. His words managed to convince Dobromira to choose the singer. His performance also caused a reaction from Medi.

„He's all about his mother. Once he starts talking, he can't stop“, commented Medi.

However, the story took an unexpected turn in the same episode. After the castings were over in the dark the four coaches – Maria Ilieva, Dara, Medi and Master Lechev – had to make the final selection of their teams.

Each of them had to determine which 12 participants would continue to the next stage and which ones they would part ways with. Some performers were selected directly, while others had to defend their place with an a cappella performance.

Dobromira ended up in the second group. Thus, immediately after Alexander managed to attract her to her mother's team, the participant had to leave it.

The final selection determined the composition of the four teams for the next phase of “The Voice of Bulgaria“. A total of 48 participants continue forward - 12 in each team.

They will compete in vocal duels in the battle for the title and the prize of 30,000 euros. For the coaches, the selection turned out to be the first serious test of the season. The tension brought Master Lechev to tears, and Medi received support from her colleagues while making decisions for her team.