Sylvester Stallone Admits Biggest Career Mistake

Sylvester Stallone has admitted he made a serious mistake by performing dangerous stunts in his films for years. After decades in action movies, the actor has paid a high price with multiple injuries, nine back surgeries and three neck fusion surgeries.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Stallone talks about the physical consequences of his career and the remorse he now has for the risks he took.

„I regret millions, millions of things. I could literally talk for half an hour just about my injuries. And it's not about one or two, it's about dozens. It all adds up over time. I've been injured many times, but after “The Expendables“ I ended up having nine back surgeries and three neck surgeries. Both my shoulders were seriously damaged, and I had problems with my eyes, including my lenses.” It was brutal”, says the actor.”. Sylvester Stallone admits that after the surgeries he didn't feel quite the same. ”Now you have to learn to accept the pain and find a way to live with it”, he says.”. At 80, the actor says the most important lesson is to let the professionals do the dangerous scenes. He warns people not to try to prove their courage through stunts.”. ”Don't make yourself a hero and don't try to demonstrate how brave you are. I know a lot of people think about doing the stunts themselves, but don't do it. Don't do it. Let the professionals take care of it“, advises Stallone. According to him, the laws of physics cannot be outwitted, regardless of preparation. “Gravity cannot be defeated. When you hit the ground, you lose. And the consequences sooner or later come back“, he says. Asked if he is proud of having performed the dangerous scenes himself, Sylvester Stallone answers in the negative. “No. I think I was an idiot for doing it. Should I be proud of ruining my own body? Come on, that's enough“, the actor admits. During the conversation, the on-screen Rambo also talked about the fourth season of the series “King of Tulsa“, in which he plays Dwight Manfredi. His character continues to build a criminal empire, but encounters new obstacles and opponents.

“He hasn't achieved his goal yet. Just when he thinks he's succeeded, a new situation or dramatic turn appears. And that's exactly what the series needs," explains Stallone.

The actor points out that Dwight will be attacked by New York through technology, political connections and mafia methods, while at the same time he will have problems with his own people.

Sylvester Stallone also talks about moving from California to Florida with his wife Jennifer Flavin. The two will settle there permanently in 2024.

The actor says that life in California gradually made him apathetic and complacent, while moving to Florida brought him a new circle of friends and more peace of mind.

“When we arrived, I didn't know a single person. Now we have a wonderful circle of friends. It was the best decision“, says Sly.