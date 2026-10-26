Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel have been hiding their romance for months

Tom Brady and model Candice Swanepoel have been in a romantic relationship for several months, but they do their best to keep it out of the spotlight. The two live in Miami, which makes it easy for them to meet, and according to a source for People, they spend a lot of time with each other.

“They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient. They spend a lot of time together. Candice and Tom have been dating for months“, the source told the publication.

According to him, Swanepoel has been “very secretive and careful“ who he shares his relationship with. When the two met, they made great efforts to avoid being seen by photographers and random witnesses.

The relationship information initially emerged after a source told Us Weekly that Brady and Swanepoel had been together “for a while“. Neither the former NFL quarterback nor the model have publicly confirmed their relationship.

Tom Brady, 49, was married to Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in 2022. The couple have two children – Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. The athlete also has a 19-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Since his divorce, Brady has been linked to several high-profile women, including model Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Alix Earle and Yael Cohen. However, he rarely talks about his personal relationships.

In January, after being spotted with Alix Earle on New Year's Eve, Brady told People: “I don't have a lot of time for a personal life or even for myself, but I love working and I love my kids.“

Candice Swanepoel, 38, has two sons – Anaka, 10, and Ariel, 8. She raises them with her ex-fiancé Herman Nicoli, with whom she was together for more than a decade. The couple ended their relationship in 2018.

In 2023, the model spoke about the need to balance childcare with her professional commitments. She emphasized that her own physical and mental health, as well as her work, are important to her sense of fulfillment.