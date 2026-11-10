Why Women Hate the Phrase “Calm Down”

There is hardly another short remark that so often produces the opposite effect of what was intended. When a woman explaining why she is angry, disappointed or frightened is told “calm down,” the conversation usually stops being about the reason. The focus shifts to the way she is speaking.

This does not mean that all women react in the same way or that the phrase annoys only them. But for women, it also carries an additional social subtext: the stereotype that female emotion is a sign of irrationality, and that female anger is inappropriate or excessive, has existed for a long time.

When an argument turns into a judgment of character

A study by Teresa Frasca, Emily Leskinen and Lia Warner, published in Psychology of Women Quarterly, examines how the words “calm down” affect the perception of women’s arguments. In the first part, 86 participants read a description of an argument in which a man or a woman was told to calm down. The woman’s argument was rated as less legitimate, and the reason was linked to perceiving her as more emotional.

The result was replicated in a second study with 126 participants, when the direct description “emotional” was used instead of “calm down.” The third part, conducted with 251 people and video scenarios, did not fully reproduce the effect. This qualification is important: the data do not prove that every such remark automatically disempowers a woman, but show that words can trigger a specific stereotype in a particular context.

Why the remark sounds like an order

“Calm down” does not identify what happened or acknowledge the reason for the reaction. It offers only an instruction to change one’s behavior. Thus, the person saying it takes the position of the rational and composed participant, while the other person is left in the role of the problem.

“This phrase can have the opposite effect because it invalidates emotions and heightens tension,” psychologist Joel Frank told Parade. In his view, a more helpful alternative is a sentence that both acknowledges what the person is experiencing and suggests a conversation: “I understand that this is upsetting you. Let’s figure out how to deal with it.”

The anger women often keep to themselves

Another study, published in the journal Emotion, examines women’s reactions to gender inequality. In three experimental parts with 558, 694 and 489 participants, the authors found that women experience anger but are more likely to limit its expression. One reason is the fear that their anger will confirm the perception of women as too emotional.

This explains why “calm down” is sometimes heard not as concern, but as a reminder that the reaction has already been judged and condemned. In such a moment, a woman must defend both the facts she is pointing out and her right to be angry about them.

What works better

An experiment with 126 participants, published in 2022, compared validating and invalidating responses to strong emotions. The results show that the effect depends on the specific emotion and on a person’s ability to regulate it, but they confirm the importance of how the other person responds.

That is why, instead of “calm down,” one might say: “I can see that you’re angry,” “Would you like to tell me what happened?” or “Let’s clarify the problem first.” These sentences do not justify every behavior, but they leave room for the reason, the facts and the conversation. And sometimes that is precisely the difference between calming down and simply falling silent.

Sources: parade.com, psychologytoday.com, time.com