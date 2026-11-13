Famous Varna restaurateur celebrates wedding with his partner from Thailand surrounded by star-studded guests

Varna restaurateur Krasimir Hristov said “I do” to Rungrat, celebrating his wedding to his partner from Thailand by the sea. The celebration took place at the St. St. Constantine and Helena resort, in a complex co-owned by Hristov.

According to HotArena, the two have been together for more than 20 years, although they had a brief separation during that period. After getting back together, Krasimir and Rungrat decided to legalize their relationship with signatures and rings.

They signed the papers a month earlier outside Bulgaria

The signing took place about a month before the celebration, in a country outside Bulgaria. The reason is related to the inability of a same-sex couple to enter into a civil marriage in Bulgaria. The wedding celebration itself, however, was organized on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

The venue combines woodland with proximity to the seashore. Krasimir Hristov is one of the five owners of the complex, where the newlyweds and their guests gathered.

Star-studded guests by the sea

The ceremony was conducted by Elsa Parini. Among the guests were actresses Martina Vachkova and Katerina Evro, as well as models Tsetsi Krasimirova and Dilyana Popova.

Also attending the celebration were former Film Center director Kamen Balkanski and former Varna mayor Ivan Portnih. Portnih is a close friend of the groom.

Krasimir Hristov also has a political background and years ago ran for mayor of Varna. The celebration by the sea brought together well-known figures from show business, culture and local public life.

Source: hotarena.net