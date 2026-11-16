Tickets for Eurovision 2027 to go on sale in January

Tickets for Eurovision 2027 will go on sale in January 2027. The exact date, prices and ticket categories have not yet been announced. Tickets will be available through the contest’s official channels, and those wishing to purchase them must register in advance for free as Eurofans.

The 71st edition of the song contest will be held at Arena Burgas. The grand final is scheduled for Saturday, 15 May 2027. The two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, 11 May, and Thursday, 13 May.

In addition to the three televised shows, viewers will also be able to buy tickets for six preview shows with an audience. They will take place between 10 and 15 May, when the majority of the contest’s delegations, performers and fans will gather in Burgas.

The preview shows are part of the preparations for the semi-finals and the final. They give the audience the opportunity to attend the stage performances before the televised broadcasts, but details about the ticket allocation will be announced at a later date.

As early as the beginning of November, Burgas Municipality warned about misleading offers for tickets to Eurovision 2027. Websites offering tickets before the official start of sales have been identified.

“Do not trust fake websites,” Burgas Municipality urged.

The administration pointed out that purchasing through unofficial platforms carries the risk of financial fraud and receiving invalid tickets. The organisers and Bulgarian National Television recommend that fans follow only the official information channels and not provide personal or payment details to unverified sellers.