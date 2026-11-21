The Atlantic Ocean could one day disappear, and the continents could once again come together into a single landmass. Geologists do not provide an exact prediction for its location and shape, but they have modeled four possible scenarios for the next supercontinent. The most commonly cited timeframe is around 250 million years.

About 200 million years ago, today’s continents were part of Pangaea. It gradually broke apart, while the movement of tectonic plates shaped today’s oceans and continents. The process is still continuing today, driven by Earth’s internal heat and the movement of hot material in the mantle.

Four Possible Maps of Future Earth

Under the Amasia scenario, both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans will gradually close, and the continents will merge near the equator. In Amasia, almost all landmasses will come together around the North Pole, while Antarctica will remain separate.

The third option is Novopangaea. Under this scenario, the Atlantic Ocean will continue to expand while the Pacific shrinks, until the continents collide on the opposite side of the planet. The fourth scenario is Pangaea Ultima – a future landmass that will resemble ancient Pangaea and form after the closure of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Interior Could Become Hot and Dry

The most significant climate changes are expected under the Pangaea Ultima scenario. Computer models show that the central parts of the supercontinent will be far from the oceans. This will make it difficult for moist air to penetrate inland and could lead to extensive hot and dry regions.

A study published in Nature Geoscience examines the combination of higher solar energy after hundreds of millions of years, changes in atmospheric carbon dioxide, and greater continentality. The authors conclude that under certain conditions, the climate of Pangaea Ultima could become hostile to a large proportion of land mammals. This is a model-based projection for the extremely distant future, not a prediction of imminent climate change.

The Exact Scenario Remains Unknown

Geologist Hannah Davies points out that Earth has already gone through four or five cycles of supercontinent formation and breakup, with the total potentially reaching seven. Geology professor Damian Nance believes that the emergence of a new unified landmass is practically inevitable, but emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding how it will happen.

“The exact positioning of one supercontinent relative to another is not a straightforward process,” Nance says in a discussion of the geological cycle. The differences between the models demonstrate precisely this: the future of the continents can be calculated through the movement of the plates, but the shape of the next supercontinent still cannot be determined unequivocally.