Just one day after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, attention surrounding the game is already no longer focused solely on the virtual world of Leonida and Vice City. Mental health experts warn that marathon console sessions, lack of sleep and being unable to stop in time can have consequences for work, studies and physical health.

GTA VI was released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Interest in the title was also measured through a GameSquare survey of 1,000 full-time American employees who identify as gamers. Ten percent said they plan to miss work because of the release, while another 30% are considering taking a day off. Of those in the latter group, 36% say they would call in sick instead of using paid leave. Forty-two percent expect to be less productive at work because of the game.

When gaming becomes a problem

Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert compares the excitement surrounding major gaming releases to overnight lines for new smartphones. He says the desire to be part of the event is understandable, but it should not displace the rest of life.

„Video games and social media can be a wonderful distraction from the stress of real life and relationships, but they should not become real life itself. They should not dominate; they should simply be an escape,“ says Alpert.

The American Psychiatric Association includes internet gaming disorder in the section of the DSM-5-TR diagnostic manual intended for conditions requiring further study. The proposed signs include being completely preoccupied with gaming, irritability when unable to play, needing increasingly more time in front of a screen, unsuccessful attempts to limit gaming and losing interest in other activities.

There may also be a problem when a person continues playing despite negative consequences, lies about the amount of time spent at the console or uses games to escape anxiety, sadness and other unpleasant states. According to the proposed criteria, at least five of the nine symptoms must be present within one year. Simply spending many hours gaming is not enough to make a diagnosis.

Lack of sleep and prolonged sitting

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute states that sleep deprivation can impair concentration, slow reactions and make decision-making and emotional control more difficult. One late night does not necessarily mean lasting harm, but chronic sleep deprivation is associated with irritability, anxiety and poorer performance of everyday tasks.

Extended sessions also carry physical risks. The Mayo Clinic lists neck and back pain, repetitive strain injuries and eye strain. Symptoms may include headaches, dry eyes, blurred vision and difficulty focusing. A study cited by the clinic found eye strain in up to 56% of competitive gamers.

Experts recommend taking regular breaks to move around, limiting gaming time and getting enough sleep. It is particularly important that gaming does not displace work, school, personal relationships and other everyday activities.