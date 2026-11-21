Former Brazil women's national team footballer Gabi Morais has been arrested in Fortaleza on suspicion of laundering money for the Comando Vermelho criminal organization. The 32-year-old Morais was detained on November 17 in the Aerolândia neighborhood during “Operation Liquidation”, targeting an alleged network involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and criminal organization activities.

The following day, a court in Ceará upheld her detention. The case was referred to a specialized court in Fortaleza that handles crimes linked to organized groups. Morais has not been convicted and remains under investigation over the allegations reported by police.

Police investigate alleged cover-up of financial flows

According to the Ceará police, the group under investigation set up companies providing services and selling goods, which were used as a cover for the actual movement of funds believed to have originated from drug trafficking. As part of “Operation Liquidation”, 28 arrest warrants and 80 search, seizure and asset-freeze warrants were executed.

Up to 124 million Brazilian reals were frozen in the suspects’ accounts, while 18 properties were placed under court-ordered seizure. Police also seized vehicles. According to local authorities, the three simultaneous operations in the state resulted in a total of 49 arrest warrants being executed.

Former international and Internacional player

“We identified the core of this criminal organization, responsible for setting up companies that were used as a cover to conceal the actual financial movement originating from drug trafficking,” said René Mesquita, director of the department for combating money laundering.

Gabi Morais played for Corinthians, Internacional, Portuguese clubs Braga and Famalicão, as well as the American club Sky Blue. She made four appearances for Brazil. In 2026, she was a player for Internacional, but her contract was terminated by mutual consent in February.

Her brother, João Paulo Carneiro de Morais, known as JP Lagamar, was also arrested during the same operation. Police identify him as one of the alleged local figures of Comando Vermelho in the Lagamar and São João do Tauape areas. Gabi Morais’s specific role in the alleged scheme is being clarified in the ongoing investigation.

Sources: ge.globo.com, diariodonordeste.verdesmares.com.br, opovo.com.br