For Helen Sula, a Christmas market is measured by more than lights and decorated wooden stalls. After visiting more than 100 markets across Europe, she looks for stalls selling local products, a variety of vendors, good food and a sense of place that has not been turned solely into a tourist attraction.

The Texan moved to Germany with her husband in 2016, and it was there that she discovered the world of Christmas markets. The first one to impress her was the market in Heidelberg.

Her favourite markets are in Germany, France and Austria

“When we moved to Germany, we lived in Heidelberg, and that market remained the classic German Christmas market for me,” Sula told

Strasbourg is among her favourites, with its exceptionally lavish decorations, in her view. Cologne also holds a special place on her list because of its many markets, variety and food.

Bratislava stands out mainly for its cuisine and festive atmosphere. Vienna offers more glamour, while Rothenburg ob der Tauber is an example of a small German town with a traditional Christmas market.

Sula’s most unusual choice is Ribeauvillé in Alsace. There, locals dress in medieval costumes, and the market takes place over just two weekends each year. It is precisely the limited timeframe and historic atmosphere that set it apart from major city events.

London is beautiful, but she considers it too commercial

Sula ranks London, Paris, Rome and Prague among the European destinations where Christmas events have become too commercial. She stresses that she loves London in December and enjoys the decorations around the “Fortnum & Mason” department store, but does not consider the British capital a strong destination for traditional Christmas markets.

She is most critical of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. In her words, the event has impressive decorations, but the atmosphere is expensive and commercial.

“You pay 11 or 12 British pounds for a plastic cup of mulled wine in London,” she says.

For the 2026 season, admission to Winter Wonderland ranges from 1 to 8.25 British pounds, depending on the period and time of the visit, while attractions are charged separately. If services and entertainment costing at least 25 pounds are purchased in advance, admission may be included at no extra charge.

Smaller towns are more affordable

Sula warns that Rome should not be directly compared with the traditional markets in Germany, Austria or Switzerland. She was not impressed by the markets in Rome, Siena and Florence, although she describes the cities themselves as remarkable.

Among the more affordable options, she points to smaller markets in Germany, the Moselle Valley, Tallinn, Kraków, Zagreb, Budapest, Bratislava and Vilnius. In her view, it is in smaller towns that visitors are more likely to find an authentic atmosphere and lower prices.

For Sula, a good Christmas market should leave visitors feeling that they have stepped into a fairytale town rather than an identically designed commercial zone. That is why local products, individual stalls and an atmosphere that cannot be replicated everywhere remain the most important elements.

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, timeout.com