An explosion occurred on a Bulgarian-flagged yacht at the Sani Marina on the Kassandra Peninsula in Halkidiki. The incident occurred on the evening of November 20 while the vessel was moored.

The only person on board was injured. According to the Greek coast guard, he is a Greek citizen and the yacht’s captain, and suffered burns in the explosion.

The man was attended to by a team from Greece’s emergency medical service EKAB and transported to the General Hospital in Polygyros.

Water Pumping Operation Underway

Water began entering the yacht after the explosion, creating a risk that the vessel could sink. Measures were taken at the scene to pump it out.

A special floating pollution barrier was also placed around the yacht. The measure is preventive and aims to limit the possible spread of petroleum products and other pollutants in the sea.

Cause of Explosion Not Established

Greek authorities are investigating the incident. So far, there is no official information about what caused the explosion or whether it was due to a technical malfunction.

Sani Marina is located on the Kassandra Peninsula in Halkidiki and is one of the area’s well-known yacht complexes.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, cnn.gr, kathimerini.gr