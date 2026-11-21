The notion of empty space may prove more complex than it appears. Physicists are examining the hypothesis that the vacuum of the Universe is not in the lowest-energy state possible. If that is the case, space could theoretically transition to another state, which physicists call the true vacuum.

This process is known as vacuum decay. The state in which the Universe currently exists is described as a false vacuum – it appears stable, but may exist above an even lower energy level. An example involving an egg placed in a deep bowl is used to explain this: it remains still, even though an even lower position would be on the floor. To get there, the egg would have to overcome the rim of the bowl.

In quantum physics, such a barrier could theoretically be overcome through quantum tunnelling. This is a phenomenon in which a particle passes through an energy barrier without gaining additional energy. Under such a scenario, a tiny bubble of new vacuum could form in the Universe.

A bubble that could disappear or expand

The properties of this bubble would determine what happens next. If its surface tension were too strong, while the difference between the two energy states were small, the formation could contract and disappear without consequences.

Under other conditions, the bubble would begin expanding in all directions at the speed of light. It would then alter the quantum fields and the properties of matter in its path. According to the scenario described in New Scientist, this would mean that familiar space and the laws describing it would no longer remain the same. “The most frightening aspect is that we would not even have time to notice the approaching catastrophe or feel fear,” the publication states.

However, this is a hypothetical consequence, not an observed event. There is no confirmed data indicating that a vacuum bubble has formed or that a process threatening Earth is under way.

How the stability of the Universe is assessed

Physicists are trying to determine whether the Universe is stable or in a metastable state through measurements of the mass of the Higgs boson and other fundamental properties of matter. According to the available data, the result remains inconclusive because the necessary level of precision has not yet been achieved.

Another area of research involves searching for indirect traces of such bubbles in collisions between black holes. One hypothesis suggests that a bubble could enter a black hole before expanding. Scientists are also discussing the possibility of looking for traces in radiation from the evaporation of primordial black holes.

For now, vacuum decay remains a theoretical scenario. Physicists stress that even if it is possible, humanity has no way to trigger, stop or control it.