Poland did not use weapons against the two Russian missile objects and the jet-powered drone that entered the country’s airspace during the Russian attack on Ukraine. This was confirmed by Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

According to him, the necessary conditions for activating the engagement systems were not present. “No weapons were used that night; the necessary conditions for activating the engagement systems were not present,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Three objects fell in eastern Poland

Fragments of the objects were found at three locations in the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships. A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was identified in Nowy Lipowiec, in the Biłgoraj area. Another missile object was found near Rudnik nad Sanem, while parts of a jet-powered drone were discovered near Mołodycz.

Polish authorities said that no people were injured in the incident. No damage to critical infrastructure was reported either. The areas around the crash sites were secured, and the services began collecting and analysing the fragments.

F-16s, Gripens and Patriots were activated

The Polish Operational Command scrambled Polish F-16 fighter jets and Swedish Gripens. An early-warning Saab aircraft was also operating in the skies, while a Dutch tanker aircraft provided the capability to refuel allied aircraft.

Ground-based Patriot systems deployed around the airport in Rzeszów and in the Świdnik area were activated, as were the Poprad and Pilica Plus systems. Helicopters and three territorial defence brigades also took part in the operation.

Despite the activation of the air and ground assets, none of the three objects was hit. According to the minister, the reason was that the commanders and pilots were not given conditions under which the use of weapons would have been necessary.

Warsaw requested greater support from NATO

Kosiniak-Kamysz described what happened as one of the most significant events with a direct impact on Poland since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. He said the attack was part of a large-scale Russian operation involving missiles and a large number of drones.

The minister also linked the incident to exercises by the multinational coalition being held in the area of Nowa Dęba, involving military personnel from several European countries. According to him, the coincidence between the violation of Polish airspace and the exercises did not appear to be accidental.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said he would request additional forces and resources from NATO for Operation “Eastern Sentry”. He pointed out that Poland needed greater support to protect the Alliance’s eastern flank.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, kyivindependent.com