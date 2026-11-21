A problem with a cloud platform, bank, airline or online service can quickly affect thousands of users. In November, a Microsoft outage disrupted the operations of businesses, healthcare services and banks, while technical problems also affected bank accounts, United Airlines flights and the App Store.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating a telecommunications outage that led to flight suspensions. At the same time, JPMorgan Chase attributed problems accessing online accounts to a temporary software bug, while Apple linked service disruptions to an internal update.

Not Every Outage Is a Cyberattack

The series of incidents sparked concern and conspiracy theories about coordinated mass outages. Michael Chapple, a professor of information technology, analytics and operations at the University of Notre Dame, believes there is no reason for people to view what happened as evidence of a cyberattack.

“I don’t think people should be worried that we are currently under a cyberattack. But it raises some very legitimate questions about the fragility of our technology infrastructure,” Chapple said.

According to him, the timing of several incidents may be coincidental, but similar disruptions are likely to recur because more and more services depend on complex technologies.

Fung Li, associate dean for research and innovation at Bayes Business School at City St George’s, University of London, draws attention to the dependence on the same providers. A problem in one system can delay payments to another bank, while switching from a mobile app to a website does not help if both use the failed service.

Checking the Problem and Creating Backups

When an app is unavailable, the first step is to check whether the outage is affecting only the individual user. Downdetector shows reports of disruptions, but Kane McGladrey, a security expert and senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, warns that intense public interest can artificially increase the number of reports.

Another option is to use services that check whether a particular website is accessible, as well as the official system status pages of the companies themselves.

Important documents, contacts and work files should have copies on more than one device. Chapple recommends synchronizing with cloud storage, while also keeping working copies on the computer. This allows users to continue working even when the online service is temporarily unavailable.

A Second Card and a Plan for a Canceled Flight

If a bank account is inaccessible, a backup card from another bank can provide access to payment services. McGladrey says he keeps enough cash for two to four weeks in small-denomination bills and distributes his money among different institutions and payment methods.

He also warns of another danger—scam text messages about a “blocked account.” Unsolicited messages about banking problems should be treated with suspicion, and when immediate access is needed, an ATM or bank branch should be used.

When traveling, experts recommend enabling notifications from the airline, allowing extra time for important commitments and researching rebooking options in advance. McGladrey advises leaving buffer days around significant trips and considering insurance for expensive nonrefundable tickets.

Chapple lists a rental car, train or another route as possible alternatives. In his view, reacting quickly at the first signs of a problem increases the chances of finding a solution before long lines form.

Experts stress that personal preparedness has limits. According to Fung Li, regulators should require evidence from operators, investigate the causes of outages and publicly explain the results, as well as check whether backup systems actually work in practice.

Sources: vesti.bg, huffpost.com