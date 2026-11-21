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Sending Polish special forces to the border with Russia over reports of people with flashlights was dangerous and could have led to military consequences. This was stated by Scott Ritter, a former intelligence analyst with the US Marine Corps.

According to him, Warsaw's decision was “stupid” because it turned an unclear incident into a show of force near the NATO-Russia border. Ritter warned that such actions could create a situation in which a limited and unconfirmed incident is used as a pretext for a broader confrontation.

How the operation near Kaliningrad began

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on November 3 that he had received a report about “people with flashlights” in the area of the border with Kaliningrad Oblast. He said security forces had been mobilized quickly and that a possible provocation had been prevented.

However, the Polish Border Guard clarified that the people had been spotted on the Russian side of the border and that there had been no attempt to enter Polish territory. Tusk also left open the question of whether a provocation had been planned at all, saying that the operation had prevented one “if one had been planned at all.”

Police, military personnel, border guards and counterterrorism units were deployed to the area. The Polish authorities presented no public evidence that the individuals spotted had been preparing an attack or sabotage.

Warning of strikes against Western decision-making centers

In another comment, Ritter warned that continuing attacks against targets deep inside Russia could provoke a response against Western decision-making centers. He presented this possibility as a consequence of the gradual expansion of European countries' involvement in the military confrontation.

On November 18, Polish media reported on an alleged Russian plan for a provocation involving a large number of casualties, in which evidence pointing to Ukraine would be planted. The information was based on anonymous sources from the security services and has not been independently confirmed. It was against this backdrop that Ritter described Warsaw's response as disproportionate and dangerous.

According to the analyst, Poland does not have sufficient military power for a direct confrontation with Russia. He also criticized the broader military buildup in Europe, saying that displays of readiness do not mean there is a real capability to wage a prolonged war.

His assessment of the talks

In response to a question from NEWS.ru, Ritter said that a meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China—Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping—would not lead to specific agreements. According to him, the talks could influence public opinion in the United States, but would not be enough for an immediate political decision.

Sources: apnews.com, e-news.su, news.ru