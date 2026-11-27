Aleksandar Kadiev and Ivelina Choeva have become parents to a boy. Their son is named Boris and was born on November 26 at 09:59. The baby weighs 3.590 kilograms, is 50 centimeters tall and is a Sagittarius.

The happy news was announced by the delighted father. „Life is the miracle that turns us into loving people“, Kadiev wrote.

In his message, the actor and television host also highlighted the symbolism of the date. Boris was born on the day dedicated to Saint Stylianos, revered as the protector of children and patron saint of families who dream of having a child. „May his protection be with all of them, and we thank him for the immeasurable happiness with which he has blessed us!“, Kadiev added.

The Couple's First Child Together

Boris is the first child Aleksandar Kadiev and Ivelina Choeva have together. For Kadiev, this is his second child. He has a daughter, Katerina, from a previous relationship, who was named after her grandmother, actress Katerina Evro.

The news of the birth comes several months after the couple shared that they were expecting a child. Kadiev and Choeva got married in 2024 in a ceremony among the vineyards of a Bulgarian château. Boris's birth is their first shared family event as parents.

The arrival of the boy expanded the family of Kadiev, who combines his work in theatre and television with his role as a father. The news was also confirmed by bTV, which noted that the child is the couple's first together and the actor's second.

Sources: woman.bg, btvnovinite.bg, 24chasa.bg