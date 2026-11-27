The same shopping basket can cost different amounts just a few hours' drive from Bulgaria. Eurostat data for 2025 show that North Macedonia is the cheapest neighboring country in terms of overall price levels, but for the goods most sought after during a shopping weekend – clothes and shoes – Turkey has the advantage.

Turkey has a price index of 59.6% of the European Union average. North Macedonia stands at 54.8%, Romania – at 65.1%, Serbia – at 68%, and Greece – at 87.4%. The index compares households' overall expenditure on goods and services, not just prices in stores.

Clothes and shoes tip the choice toward Turkey

For clothing and footwear, Turkey ranks first among Bulgaria's neighbors, with an index of 63.7% of the EU average. By comparison, the figure is 78% in Bulgaria, 82.5% in North Macedonia, 90.3% in Romania, 94.1% in Serbia, and 94.4% in Greece. This makes the Turkish city of Edirne the most practical destination for a short trip aimed at buying textiles, shoes, cosmetics, and household goods.

The picture is different for food. North Macedonia has an index of 74.8%, Turkey – 77%, and Romania – 79.8%. In Serbia, food prices stand at 97.1% of the EU average, while in Greece they are at 105.3%. Eurostat concludes that „Romania is the cheapest country for food and non-alcoholic beverages“ among European Union member states, but when comparing only Bulgaria's neighbors, the lower levels are found in North Macedonia and Turkey.

What does “quality” goods mean?

Official statistics do not provide an answer as to which neighboring country offers the best-quality goods. Price levels are calculated by comparing a large number of products and services, but the quality, origin, warranty, and reliability of a specific brand are not part of this index. Therefore, when making a purchase, shoppers should check the label, composition, warranty terms, and whether the store issues an invoice.

In Turkey, foreign visitors can request a VAT refund from stores operating under the tax-free scheme. The Turkish Revenue Administration states that the goods must be exported within three months, and that the invoice and purchases must be presented to customs when leaving the country. „VAT is refunded upon presentation of the invoice or document when the goods leave through customs,“ the rules state.

Edirne, however, is no longer automatically the cheapest choice for every purchase. In 2025, local traders and Bulgarian shoppers commented that rising prices had narrowed the gap with Bulgaria, while visits by Bulgarian customers had declined. This means that the trip is worthwhile mainly after comparing specific products in advance, rather than expecting every item to be half the price.

The conclusion is clear: for clothes, shoes, and cosmetics, the best balance between price and choice is found in Turkey, particularly in Edirne. For grocery shopping, North Macedonia may turn out to be cheaper, but no official statistics prove that the goods there are of better quality.

Sources: hurriyetdailynews.com, fakti.bg