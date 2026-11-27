Emiliya will be a special guest at the after-party following Anelia’s anniversary concert in Sofia. The two singers will appear at the same venue—a pop-folk club in the capital—after Anelia’s concert at “Arena 8888,” scheduled for November 28.

Emiliya’s appearance was announced by the venue where the party will take place. It is planned to begin immediately after Anelia’s anniversary show, dedicated to her first 25 years on stage. The concert will feature her biggest hits and special duets.

The story begins with Koko Dinev

Anelia and Emiliya have both been linked to businessman Koko Dinev. Anelia was married to him, and the two have a daughter, Ivon. After their marriage ended, Dinev began a relationship with Emiliya, with whom he has two children—Ivan and Miroslava.

In 2012, Emiliya spoke publicly about her relationship with Anelia, saying: “Our disagreement is not because of Koko. I have seen nothing but bad things from Anelia—very bad things. Hopefully, the day will come when I can share what lies behind that smile of hers.” Three years later, the singer said that there was no way she could forgive her colleague.

Anelia prefers not to comment in detail on the conflict. In one of her rare responses on the subject, she said: “No comment. I’m beginning to feel sorry for this woman. In both my personal and professional life, everything is OK. I’m happy.”

The first sign of change

After Emiliya’s split from Koko Dinev and her relationship with Georges Bashur, the public tension between the two gradually eased. About two years ago, they ran into each other at a pop-folk club and performed one of their songs together.

Emiliya’s upcoming appearance at the party following Anelia’s concert is the clearest public sign so far of a change in their relationship. However, neither singer has officially stated that they have reached a final reconciliation. For now, the news of their joint appearance remains connected to the upcoming event, rather than to a confirmed private conversation or a new duet.

Sources: hotarena.net, marica.bg