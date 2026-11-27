Gabriela Petrova and Radoslav Angelov from “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” have split up, according to information cited by Intrigi.bg. According to people close to Gabriela, the relationship ended recently, and she was the one who initiated the breakup.

According to the same reports, their relationship had also been affected in recent weeks by interference from Radoslav’s parents. People close to Gabriela say that she took the breakup hard in the first few days, but then recovered and is now dating other men. This claim has not been confirmed by a public statement from Gabriela herself.

Gabi hinted at the end of the relationship

In her podcast, Gabriela commented on the type of men she prefers and said: “I think I’m going to turn back to bad boys. Because “gentlemen” are gentlemen only in restaurants, in front of other people, while at home they are exactly the opposite. I don’t need men like that.”

Her words were linked to the claim that her relationship with Radoslav had ended. Before that, Gabriela herself had described Rado as a gentleman during their relationship.

Radoslav has also reflected on his participation in the reality show. In an Instagram Story, he admitted that he regretted his behavior and that, when he saw himself from the outside, he did not like what he saw. His mother publicly expressed regret for her son’s actions and subsequently made her profile private following negative reactions.

The two reached the show’s finale

According to information cited by Intrigi.bg, Gabriela and Radoslav reached the finale of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” together and got engaged. It is also claimed that they stayed together for four months after filming ended.

On bTV in September 2026, contestant Ivka commented on their relationship, saying that Gabi and Rado were in love but that Gabriela needed to be more patient with him. This is one of the last public contexts in which the couple was presented as being together.

At present, there is no public confirmation from Gabriela Petrova or Radoslav Angelov that they have definitively ended their relationship.

Sources: hotarena.net, btv.bg