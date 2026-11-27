Actress Deniz Çakır, known to Bulgarian audiences as Ferhunde from the series „Fallen Leaves“, has been released under judicial control as part of the investigation into drugs and prostitution in Istanbul. Among those released were actor and singer Özcan Deniz and actress Burcu Özberk.

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office issued detention warrants for 35 suspects. By November 26, 24 people had been detained. After the prosecutorial proceedings were completed, nine people, including the three actors, were brought before the court with a request for judicial control. They have been banned from leaving Turkey.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau for the Investigation of Smuggling, Drug-Related and Economic Crimes at the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office. According to the prosecution, it covers allegations of prostitution, drug or stimulant trafficking, supplying narcotic substances, as well as drug use or possession. The case file includes statements from suspects and witnesses, confidential witness testimony, analyses of mobile phones and digital materials, and expert reports.

The actress denies the allegations

In her statement, Deniz Çakır said: „I have medications that I use as prescribed by a doctor. Apart from those, I have not used drugs in any way. I also do not know anyone who sells them.“ Özcan Deniz also denied having used, sold or brokered the sale of drugs. Burcu Özberk said that she does not use narcotic substances or prescription medicines requiring a green prescription.

In the same case, singer Ceylan Kaya was detained on charges of laundering property acquired through criminal activity. The decision concerning her differs from that concerning the nine suspects released under judicial control.

The investigation has been ongoing for more than a year

Actions against well-known figures in Istanbul have been ongoing since October 8, 2025. As part of the investigation, musicians, actors, managers, businesspeople and people popular on social media have been questioned, while blood and hair samples have been taken from some of them. The prosecution says that the investigation into the case is continuing.

This is not the first court case involving Deniz Çakır. Between 2019 and 2021, she faced charges of insult and incitement to hatred following an argument with a group of women at an establishment in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district in December 2018. The Istanbul court acquitted her, ruling that no crime had been committed.

Sources: hotarena.net, dha.com.tr, t24.com.tr