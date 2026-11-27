When Kathryn Bigelow takes the stage at the Oscars in 2010, the moment is historic, but she does not turn it into a personal declaration. The award is for “The Hurt Locker” – a tense war drama about American bomb disposal experts in Iraq that wins a total of six statuettes, including Best Picture and Best Director. Bigelow becomes the first woman in Academy history to receive an Oscar for Best Director.

On November 27, 2026, the director turns 75. She was born in 1951 in San Carlos, California. She initially pursued visual art and graduated from the San Francisco Art Institute in 1972, later earning a master’s degree in film from Columbia University.

From Cult Action to War Drama

Her feature-film debut is “The Loveless” in 1982, co-created with Monty Montgomery and starring the then-young Willem Dafoe. Five years later, Bigelow directs “Near Dark” – an unusual blend of western and horror that gradually becomes a cult film.

Next come “Blue Steel,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis, and “Point Break,” with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. The latter turns the story of an undercover agent and a group of surfing bank robbers into one of the most recognizable action films of the 1990s. Bigelow later directs the science-fiction thriller “Strange Days,” “K-19: The Widowmaker” and “The Weight of Water.”

The difference between Bigelow and many of the women directors in American cinema at the time is evident from her choice of genres. She does not seek a place in the industry through romantic comedies or family dramas, but works with action, crime stories, military conflicts and political themes.

The Historic Breakthrough with “The Hurt Locker”

“The Hurt Locker” is released in 2008 from a screenplay by Mark Boal, who draws on his journalistic experience in Iraq. The film follows a bomb disposal team confronted with a daily dependence on risk and the tension of the battlefield. At the ceremony in March 2010, the production wins six Oscars, while Bigelow prevails over nominees James Cameron, Lee Daniels, Jason Reitman and Quentin Tarantino.

“I hope to be the first of many women,” she says after the ceremony, adding that she dreams of the day when the designation “woman director” will no longer matter. In an interview with the “Korea JoongAng Daily,” Bigelow states her position even more directly: “I can’t change my gender, and I refuse to stop making films.”

The Stories After the Oscar

Following the success of “The Hurt Locker,” Bigelow directs “Zero Dark Thirty” – a film about the years-long hunt for Osama bin Laden – and “Detroit,” devoted to racial tension and violence in Detroit in 1967.

In 2025, she returns with “A House of Dynamite.” The film places American government and military officials in the face of a missile attack by an unknown adversary, which is expected to reach its target in 20 minutes. Its premiere at the Venice Film Festival receives an 11-minute standing ovation. “We live in a house of dynamite,” Bigelow says, explaining her desire to start a conversation about nuclear weapons and the danger of their proliferation. This is her first film since “Detroit” in 2017.

Sources: apnews.com, history.com, koreajoongangdaily.com