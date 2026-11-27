On screen, he moved with such speed that a punch looked like a flash of lightning, while the pause between two movements – like part of the choreography. Away from the films, Bruce Lee spoke about discipline, freedom and the ability to adapt. November 27 marks 86 years since the birth of the legend who changed perceptions of Asian actors in world cinema.

Bruce Lee was born in 1940 in San Francisco, while his father, Lee Hoi-chuen, was on tour with a Chinese opera troupe. The family returned to Hong Kong in 1941, and it was there that the future star began appearing in films as a child. He took part in around 20 productions before coming of age.

From the Streets of Hong Kong to His Own Martial Arts System

At the age of 13, Lee began training in Wing Chun under the legendary teacher Ip Man. In 1959, he left for the United States again, later studying at the University of Washington. There, his interests in philosophy and martial arts came together and gradually evolved into an idea for a new approach to training.

This approach was given the name jeet kune do – „the way of the intercepting fist“. Unlike strictly closed styles, the system emphasizes practicality, speed and freedom of movement. Lee did not encourage blindly following rules, but rather seeking the most effective solution in every situation.

His first major American breakthrough came with the role of Kato in the television series „The Green Hornet“, broadcast in 1966 and 1967. Although the character was a supporting one, Lee drew attention with his distinctive screen presence and realistic technique.

The Films That Made Him a Global Star

After returning to Hong Kong, Bruce Lee starred in „Fist of Fury“ and „The Way of the Dragon“, serving as director on the latter as well. He did not merely perform the fight scenes, but also took part in shaping the rhythm, movements and character of the heroes.

His greatest international opportunity was „Enter the Dragon“ – an American-Hong Kong production filmed in 1973. The film was released shortly after Lee’s death and turned him into a global star. Half a century later, the production continues to be screened in restored versions and to influence action cinema.

In a 1971 interview with journalist Pierre Berton, Lee explained his philosophy through the image of water: „Be water, my friend“. The phrase is connected to the idea of being flexible, adapting to the shape of circumstances and being able both to move smoothly and to exert force.

A Legend That Continues to Evolve

Bruce Lee died on July 20, 1973, in Hong Kong at the age of 32. His short career produced only a few completed major films, but his influence grew in the decades after his death. He inspired actors, athletes and directors, while his image became a symbol of Asian presence in American popular culture.

In 2026, California announced its intention to establish an annual Bruce Lee Day – a recognition of his connection to San Francisco and his place in the history of the Chinese-American community. Thus, the man who died before turning 33 continues to receive new forms of public recognition.

Bruce Lee is remembered not only for his kicks and lightning-fast punches. His legacy lies in the idea that technique should serve the individual, rather than the individual being bound by technique.

Sources: history.com, washingtonpost.com, apnews.com