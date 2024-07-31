Who has a name day today, July 31, 2025. Congratulations!

On July 31, everyone who bears the name Julita celebrates their name day.

Saint Julita, who was forcibly deprived of her estate, begged the judge for justice, and received an answer that she could regain her estate only if she renounced Christ. The fearless confessor of the name of Christ preferred death to falling away from the faith. Having renounced her property and life, Saint Julita fearlessly entered into the martyrdom.

She died for her faith in 304 or 305 under Emperor Diocletian, writes actualno.com.