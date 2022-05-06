Who has a name day today, May 6

On May 6, name day is celebrated by everyone who bears the name Georgi, Gergana, Galya, Ganka, Gancho, Gencho, Geo, Georgina, Ginka, Giño, Girgin, Girgina, Gotse, Gyuro, Gyurga, Gyurgelena, Yorgo, Poritsa and their derivatives.

Holy Great Martyr George the Victorious (275 – 281 – April 23, 303 according to the new style or May 6, 303 according to the old style) is one of the most beloved saints, a martyr for the Christian faith. He is revered by both Eastern and Western Christian churches, and also in Islam.

During the time of Emperor Diocletian, he was a soldier in the Roman Empire. Immortalized in the myth of Saint George and the llama, he is the patron saint of England, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Ethiopia, Canada, Catalonia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Montenegro and the cities: Beirut, Genoa, Istanbul, Ljubljana, Moscow and Freiburg .

In Cappadocia (Asia Minor), George received the military title of tribune only at the age of 20, after proving himself as a general. In 303, during the reign of Emperor Diocletian, he was killed because he defended the Christian faith. On the icons of St. George the Victorious is always depicted on horseback, and at his feet lies the dragon he killed.

The Orthodox Church in Greece and Romania celebrates his memory on April 23. The Bulgarian Orthodox Church, as well as the Orthodox churches in Georgia, Russia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro celebrate the saint on May 6. In Bulgaria, May 6 is also a public holiday and an official state holiday.