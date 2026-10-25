On October 25, name day is celebrated by all those who bear the name Anastas, Anastasius, Anastasia and their derivatives, writes actualno.com.
Saint Anastasius voluntarily appeared before the torturers and boldly confessed Christ as the True God and Creator of everything. For this firmness in the true faith he was cut with a sword and his body was thrown into the sea.
A pious woman, after much effort, endeavored to retrieve the holy relics from the sea, anointed them with incense, and clothed them in burial garments. She laid them in her home church.
Many healings took place at the saint's grave.* St. Athanasius was a native of Aquileia (a mountain in northern Italy). Suffered under Diocletian (284-305) in the coastal town of Salona in Dalmatia.
From the Lives of the Saints, translated into Bulgarian from the Church Slavonic text of the Chety-minei ("Chety-Minei") of St. Demetrius of Rostov.
Who has a name day today, October 25, 2024. Congratulations!
We honor Saint Anastasius
Oct 25, 2026 05:30 506
On October 25, name day is celebrated by all those who bear the name Anastas, Anastasius, Anastasia and their derivatives, writes actualno.com.