Today we honor St. Saints Theodotus of Ankyrski, Peter, Dionysius and their company and St. 7 virgins, as well as St. brothers Peter, Diorinius, Andrey, Pavla, Christina (Devotion to Tomina Sunday), recalls FOCUS.
St. Theodotus lived at the time of Emperor Diocletian. He helped his co-religionists, gave them food and shelter. Searched for and bought the bodies of dead martyrs in order to bury them in a Christian manner. So it happened that 7 virgins were caught among the Christians. They were tortured and thrown into a lake with stones tied around their necks. St. Theodotus found their bodies and buried them, for which he was subjected to cruel torture and put to death.
Name day: Claudia
Who has a name day today, May 18
The ladies with the name Klavdia draw
Май 18, 2024 08:09 187
Today we honor St. Saints Theodotus of Ankyrski, Peter, Dionysius and their company and St. 7 virgins, as well as St. brothers Peter, Diorinius, Andrey, Pavla, Christina (Devotion to Tomina Sunday), recalls FOCUS.