Who has a name day today, June 11, 2025. Congratulations!

Today the church celebrates the feast of St. Theotokos - "It is Worthy", dedicated to the miraculous icon on Mount Athos of the Theotokos and the chant "It is Worthy", praising the Mother of God in the Holy Liturgy, reported FOCUS.

St. Apostle Barnabas, whose secular name is Joseph or Josiah, was born on the island of Cyprus. When the Lord chose the 70 disciples and commissioned them to preach His word, Joseph was among them. The apostles began to call him Barnabas, which means son of consolation. Barnabas was stoned to death by the Jews while preaching to them. A temple was built in his honor on the island of Cyprus.

The name Joseph literally means – to multiply God, i.e. to give many sons.